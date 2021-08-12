Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Professional Ballet Company

Following a national application and audition process, Chattanooga Ballet is excited to welcome five new dancers to the company. Adding to Chattanooga Ballet’s diverse roster for the 2021-2022 season are:

Andrea Chickness, Native of Pittsburgh, PA by way of Germany, Spain, and Denver, CO

Allessandra Ferrari-Wong, New Jersey native and most recently danced with the New York Dance Project

Hannah Harvey, Resided in both Atlanta and Nashville and most recently danced with Lexington Ballet

Pierceton Mazell, Native of Summerville, SC and attended the SC Governor’s School for the Arts.

Mary-Kate Sheehan, Native of Jackson, MS and attended Indiana University.

“I am very excited to introduce these dancers to the Scenic City,” said Brian McSween, Chattanooga Ballet’s Artistic Director. “They are each exceptional dancers but more importantly, wonderful people.”

The company will debut a new ballet by Mr. McSween entitled Capture on Thursday, August 26 at 6 pm at the Hunter Museum. The work was inspired by the current exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory.

General admission tickets are $20 and Hunter Museum Members and individuals aged 17 and under are free. For more information about Chattanooga Ballet or about the debut performance, visit www.chattballet.org