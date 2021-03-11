Chattanooga State Welcomes Pulitzer Prize-Winning Southern Poet Jericho Brown

The Chattanooga State Humanities Department’s Writers@Work program is pleased to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning Southern poet Jericho Brown to Chattanooga for a week-long virtual celebration of his collection The Tradition, March 29-April 1, 2021.

The Writers@Work (W@W) series celebrates Southern literature by integrating the work of selected authors into the curriculum of the Department's Composition Two course. Each year, the nearly 1,000 students enrolled in Composition Two engage in activities focused around a specific work while practicing critical course skills. Every spring, the W@W featured author comes to Chattanooga to share his or her work and writing experience with the faculty, staff, and students of Chattanooga State and the general public.

Past W@W authors include an impressive lineup of nationally recognized and best-selling Southern authors, including Terry Kay, Jill McCorkle, Lila Quintero Weaver, Rick Bragg, George Singleton, Ron Rash, Robert Morgan, Tom Franklin, Beth Ann Fennelly, Daniel Wallace, and Chattanooga’s own Ishmael Reed. The 2017 W@W author, Tayari Jones, recently received the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work–Fiction for her novel, An American Marriage, which was also a 2018 Oprah's Book Club Selection.

This year’s Writers@Work installment features Jericho Brown and his Pulitzer-Prize winning poetry collection, The Tradition. In a review of Brown’s collection, The New York Times describes Brown as “a writer who tends toward neatness, in the sense of formal order and lyrical restraint,” who often writes with “straightforward syntax studded with short sentences and questions pointed like arrows.” The LA Review of Books characterizes The Tradition as “lush and sensitive,” and able to “create meanings out of fractures and disjunctions” while “challenging the writer’s own sense of authority as his sentences turn and reappear.”

Jericho Brown is author of The Tradition (Copper Canyon 2019), for which he won the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. He is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and he is the winner of the Whiting Award. Brown’s first book, Please (New Issues 2008), won the American Book Award. His second book, The New Testament (Copper Canyon 2014), won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award. His third collection, The Tradition, won the Paterson Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. His poems have appeared in The Bennington Review, Buzzfeed, Fence, jubilat, The New Republic, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, TIME, and several volumes of The Best American Poetry. He is the director of the Creative Writing Program and a Professor at Emory University.

The Writers@Work program would like to invite the public to the following events free of charge.

Public Schedule of Events

Event: The Behind-the-Writer Interview & Reading

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30 @ 7:00-8:30 PM

Location: Virtual Zoom Event

Details: Find more information at https://www.chattbigread.com/

Event: Chattanooga State Chautauqua Lecture Series and Reading

Date & Time: Thursday, April 1 @ 2:00-3:00 PM

Location: Virtual Zoom Event

Details: Find more information at https://www.chattbigread.com/

For more information on the program or these events, please visit the program’s website at www.chattbigread.com.

