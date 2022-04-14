Chattanooga State's Theatre Department Presents Alan Ayckbourn's Comic Potential

The Chattanooga State Theatre Department and the Class of 2022 of the Professional Actor Training Program are pleased to present Alan Ayckbourn’s Comic Potential.

Comic Potential is described as a "hilarious satire of television and a touching romantic comedy." It begins in a television studio where a hospital soap opera is being taped. One actor starts speaking gibberish; he is an 'actoid', a robot, and his programming is off-kilter. Adam, the young nephew of the producer and an aspiring writer who worships the director (once a great movie director and now a broken-down has-been), is on the set.

Adam starts chatting with Jacie Tripplethree, the actoid (serial number JC333) playing the nurse and finds, to his surprise, that not only can she carry on a conversation but, due to what she calls a fault in her programming, she has a creative imagination. He finds he is falling in love with the charming robot! Will love prevail?

Comic Potential is directed by Sherry Landrum and showcases graduating students: Emily Adkins, Kevin Bennett, Brady Bright, Tabitha Croucher, Vivian Long, Emerson McKenzie, Benjamin Norton, Lee Rosenberg, Colleen Wainright, and Lilly Wright. Stage Manager: Maggie Williams. Produced by Chattanooga State Theatre Department and Rex Knowles.

Performances are at Pilgrim Congregational Church UCC, 400 Glenwood Drive, Chattanooga. (Corner of Glenwood and East 3rd Street). There are three performances to be presented in the “emerging” performance space in the downstairs fellowship hall. Dates and curtain times: Friday April 22 at 7:30, Saturday April 23 at 7:30 and Sunday April 24 at 2:30

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. Suggested donation $5 - $20. All proceeds benefit the programs of Pilgrim Congregational Church, UCC. Masks are highly recommended.

NOTE: This show is rated PG-13. Not suitable for young children. Adult themes and adult language.

Reservations not necessary. For groups of more than four or for additional information call Rex Knowles at (423) 697-3246.