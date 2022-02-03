Ensemble Theatre, BattleKat Combat Join Forces To Build A Stage Combat Community

The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga and BattleKat Combat are joining forces to help create a stage combat community here in Chattanooga.

Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD) Advanced Actor Combatant Will Snyder will lead the instruction for first of three upcoming classes.

Will has extensive experience in the world of stage combat performance, training, instruction, and choreographing. Locally he has been involved with Notre Dame High School and the Signal Mountain Playhouse (GAMES AFOOT) and will be working with Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga on several projects this year including the upcoming SHE KILLS MONSTERS.

The February 12th class will feature instruction in Unarmed and Hand to Hand Combat Techniques

The February 19th class will feature instruction in Knife and Small Blade Techniques

The February 26th class will combine techniques from the previous two sessions into a choreographed routine

All SAFD trained Advanced Actor/Combatants have spent several hours becoming certified in safe performance and instruction and each participant will be asked to sign a Hold Harmless agreement. It is strongly encouraged that if you plan on taking the class on the 26th, you attend the previous two classes.

To sign up visit https://our.show/ensemble-theatre-of-chattanooga/45537

Any questions about safety, accessibility, inclusion or Will's certification and experience should be directed to Will Snyder at battlekatcombat@gmail.com; and other questions should be directed to Garry Posey at garry@ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com

for more information about BattleKat Combat visit them on the web at www.battlekatcombat.com