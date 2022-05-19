Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga Stages Julie Jenson's "Mockingbird"

The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga brings Julie Jensen's "Mockingbird" to the stage, based on the Newberry Award Winning novel of the same name written by Kathryn Erskine.

"Mockingbird" tells the story of Caitlin, an 11-year-old girl on the autism spectrum. Not all things make sense to her. Emotions are mysterious and voices are almost always too loud. Suddenly, she must grapple with the unthinkable: a mass shooting has taken her brother away. He was the one person who helped her cope. Now she is alone with her grieving father and a cacophony of children at school.

She struggles to understand empathy, what facial expressions mean and why a drawing might have more than one color. We see the world from Caitlin’s point of view. We struggle as she does. We also take comfort in the times when she finds a friend, draws a multicolored mockingbird and can finally cry for her brother.

Directed by Jessica Theiss, the vast includes Marley Kilgore, Chase Parker, Fallon Garrett, Lindsey Knox, Jude Carpenter, Fields Thomas, Zion Cochran, Elliott Phillips, Noah Phillips, Garry Lee Posey.

Performances will be held at Rivermont Presbyterian Church on HIxson Pike on Fridays at 7:30, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 the weekends of May 20-22 and May 27-29.

Running time is about one hour and it is a appropriate for youth and family.

To purchase tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/ensemble-theatre-of-chattanooga/mockingbird-54354