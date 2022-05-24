Five More Broadway Touring Shows Added To The Memorial's 2022-23 Season

“We immensely look forward to welcoming the community back to the Memorial Auditorium for this outstanding season of Broadway performances,” said Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

“This exciting lineup features old classics and new hits, with something to love for every Broadway fan. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to be able to bring you the best of touring Broadway right here in Chattanooga.”

The 2022-2023 Broadway season will once again be held at the Memorial Auditorium as the restoration of the Historic Tivoli Theatre begins this summer.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are now on sale: purchase online or by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 423-757-5580.

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between three packages, guaranteeing seats to all 5 titles in the upcoming season. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

The 2022-2023 season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium brings a diverse mix of characters and stories to the Memorial Auditorium stage.

AIN’T TOO PROUD— THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – OCTOBER 4-9, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD— THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

MY FAIR LADY – FEBRUARY 3-4, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 2, 2023

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – APRIL 7-8, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.