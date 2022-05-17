Fredrick Davis: Bringing Home A Dream

When Ballet Tennessee shut their doors back in Spring 2020, a lot of hearts were broken — and some may still be healing. Balm is coming in the shape of Fredrick Davis, dance artist. However, his plans and goals are entirely his own.

A Ballet Tennessee and VanCura Ballet Conservatory alumnus, Davis is a former principal dancer and guest artist with Dance Theatre of Harlem, former guest principal with Ballet Tucson, guest artist with New Orleans Ballet Theatre, Connecticut Ballet, and New Jersey Ballet, guest choreographer with Neville Dance Theatre company in New York City, and currently guest choreographer and guest artist with American Midwest Ballet, as well as guest choreographer with Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet.

Chattanoogans may be more familiar with his story as told in “From the Streets to the Stage: The Story of Fredrick Davis,” a PBS movie tracing his life from homelessness, being taken in by his grandmother, and finding dance at age 11 through the Dance Alive program, then a collaboration between Ballet Tennessee and the City of Chattanooga to help youth connect with dance through summer classes, auditions and scholarships. (This year Dance Alive is being relaunched by The Pop-Up Project.)

Dance for People of All Communities

Rumors about Davis’s return have been circulating for a couple of years, some taking the form that he might be going to open BTN’s doors again. Davis has other plans — more diverse, eclectic and visionary.

“Chattanooga needs something new,” he says. “I want to start from scratch. I’m looking to establish afterschool programs as the first phase, building up to a conservatory and a student company.”

Davis may work with the City of Chattanooga first, he says, although he’s still hesitant to name potential partners. He aims to go where the need is greatest — to find poor students and students of color in their neighborhoods and offer high-quality instruction. His pedagogical vision is clear already: He intends to build up to a ballet course based on the Vaganova method.

Building the Dream

For the summer, he’s putting first things first. The transition from New York to Chattanooga requires a car, so he’s doing lots of guest work to pay for that. Other expenses will no doubt follow.

Davis is nothing if not a “hard student,” to use Ta-Nehisi Coates’s term. While visiting banks, meeting with potential sponsors and doing a ton of freelance dance to save up for that car, he is also spending the summer doing a deep dive into ballet curricula.

“Ballet is a great foundation,” he says, “and I like the idea of ballet as a foundation — having a stronger, more highly focused on technique on the Vaganova or Royal Academy or American Ballet Theatre curriculum. I do have a semi-curriculum prepared from teaching lots of master classes. I started teaching with Anna and Barry [Anna Baker VanCura and the late Barry VanCura, founders of Ballet Tennessee], and they helped me give a good idea of what I can teach and how to teach. I’m looking to study more on a curriculum across the board, from ages three or four to beginning adult, so I have better guidelines on training all ages.”

While I’ve seen Davis perform, I’ve never taken a class from him, so I can’t address what he’s like as a teacher. But I do have a clue about how he works with children: at a Dance Alive performance a great many years ago — I’m not sure when, but it had to have been before Barry VanCura’s death in 2013 — Davis performed in a dance about a wild stallion featuring the boys of Dance Alive as courageous hunters. The boy hunters don’t kill the magnificent creature, instead they befriend him. It’s a very boy dance, all sneaking and scampering and leaping. The interaction between the professional dancer and the little boys, many perhaps on stage for the first time, was lively and reciprocal. He gave them the spotlight and played off them until you could practically see them swell with pride.