Kyiv City Ballet Ticket Sales Begin August 15

Tickets for the upcoming Kyiv City Ballet tour performances at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fine Arts Center go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

The Kyiv City Ballet is scheduled for three Chattanooga performances in the newly renovated Roland Hayes Concert Hall in the UTC Fine Arts Center on Oct. 5-7, with performances beginning each night at 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Ballet is co-sponsor of the performances and also will perform on Oct. 6-7.

Tickets may be purchased at the UTC Fine Arts Center box office (752 Vine St., corner of Vine and Palmetto) or through the Fine Arts Center’s online ticket site. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office also will open at 6:30 p.m. before each night’s performance.

Tickets can be purchased using debit/credit cards only. Pricing is as follows:

$79 per ticket for rows C-F in the right center, center and left center sections, plus a processing fee of $5.

$49 per ticket for rows A, B and G-N in the center section and rows A, B and G-O in the right center and left center sections, plus a processing fee of $4. Four wheelchair/companion seats are available in this price tier.

$29 per ticket for student seats, all located in the left and right sections, plus a processing fee of $3. Two wheelchair/companion seats are available in this price tier.

Patrons are encouraged to use mobile or print-at-home delivery options for ticket purchases. A $5 transaction fee per order at the box office window will be added for either in-person ticket purchases or will-call pickup.

The tour will include a full-length performance of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” on Oct. 5 (choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov and Ivan Kozlov) and mixed repertory programs with Chattanooga Ballet on Oct. 6-7.

Kyiv City Ballet performances on Oct. 6-7 also will include a contemporary ballet called “Thoughts” (choreography by Vladyslav Dobshynskyi) and “Men of Kyiv,” a Ukrainian folk dance (choreography by Pavlo Virsky).

Chattanooga Ballet will perform “3 Muses for Apollo” on Oct. 6 (choreography by Brian McSween). The Oct. 7 performance will include a pair of world premieres, “Some Day, Some Time” (choreography by McSween) and “Trio Élégiaque” (choreography by Mollie Sansone).

Kyiv City Ballet will conclude its Oct. 7 show with “Tribute to Peace,” a neo-classical work specifically commissioned for this tour (choreography by Ekaterina and Ivan Kozlov).

The Kyiv City Ballet, under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov, will perform in 15 cities from Sept. 16 to Oct. 25, marking the first time the dance company has performed in the U.S.

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with U.S. audiences through Ukrainian artists,” said Kozlov, who founded Kyiv City Ballet in 2012. “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

With no knowledge that Russia would invade Ukraine the next day, the Kyiv City Ballet took one of the last flights out of the country on Feb. 23. The company traveled to Paris to begin a long-planned European tour and has not returned home since.

All revenue from ticket sales for these shows goes directly to the Kyiv City Ballet. Ticket sales are helping keep a group of artists who cannot return to their country and families financially solvent while they are refugees and guests in the U.S.

The company’s principal dancer is Vsevolod Maevskiy, a former student of Kozlov’s. Two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, will perform with the company on its U.S. tour.

Kyiv City Ballet’s U.S. tour is produced by Rhizome Arts Consulting.