Lafayette’s Back Alley Theatre Reopens With "The Little Princess"

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to our upcoming family production of "A Little Princess," based on the beloved Burnett novel.

When young Sara is sent to a boarding school by her well-meaning World War I-bound father, the imaginative girl makes the best of things by entertaining her friends with fanciful tales. After running afoul of the strict headmistress, Miss Minchin, Sara receives some heartbreaking news, and is forced to work in servitude. As she struggles to keep her spirits up, she makes some remarkable discoveries that may change her seemingly bleak fate.

Performances are:

Friday June 25, 2021 - 07:30 PM EDT

Saturday June 26, 2021 - 07:30 PM EDT

Sunday June 27, 2021 - 02:00 PM EDT

Friday July 9, 2021 - 07:30 PM EDT

Saturday July 10, 2021 - 07:30 PM EDT

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.

The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.