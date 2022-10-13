The Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever This Year

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19.

With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.

“We have 13 shows over four days with some of the best rising comics in the country,” said LCF organizer and local comedian Donnie Marsh. “Chattanooga’s comedy scene has long punched above its weight, and it’s very easy to get great comics to visit here.”

Locations for the shows range from local staples like Comedy Catch and JJs Bohemia to Bode Hotel, Boneyard and Wanderlinger. Full access ticket holders will also have a chance to see a special, private show at Tremont Tavern.

“The festival is a labor of love for comedy and our local scene. Every comic at my level of experience does stand up at night as often as they can, stringing small tours together and promoting small gigs while juggling their other jobs and commitments,” Marsh added. “This festival wouldn’t exist without the everyday grind of jobs that have nothing to do with the arts. It’s a rewarding process though, and it is an honor to bring these great performers to a city that’s given me so much since I moved here back in 2012.”

Early bird ticket sales, which include access to all shows from Oct. 19-22, end soon. The schedule, tickets and description for all individual shows are available on the website, along with an all inclusive pass providing general admission to every show. Prices for individual shows vary from free to $20.

To get tickets or find out more about the festival lineup and special guests like Dylan Vattelana and Katherine Blanford, visit lookoutcomedyfestival.com.