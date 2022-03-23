Lucky Stiff Musical Comes To Chattanooga State First Weekend In April

The Chattanooga State Theatre and Music Departments presents Lucky Stiff, the musical murder mystery farce by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the weekend of April 1-3.

Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have worked on Anastasia, Ragtime, Once on This Island, Seussical: The Musical, Rocky, My Favorite Year.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis forty-five minutes before curtain (no reservations necessary). Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Musical and stage direction by Jennifer Arbogast Wilson. Choreography by Brendon Ferguson. Production Stage Manager is Maggie Williams.

The cast includes Daniel Alvarez, Brady Bright, Emma Collins, Sophia Hassevoort, Ryan Laskowski, Vivian Long, Emerson McKenzie, Madie Meier, Richard Nichols, Ben Norton, Makayla Pippin, Jordan Pope, Jason Russell, Johnathan Sumner, Colleen Wainright, Miles White

Rated PG-13. Performances will be held at the C.C. Bond Humanities Auditorium, 4501 Amnicola Highway.