Mars Theatre On The Air Holding Auditions For The Time Machine

Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for their upcoming "Mars on the Air" production of H.G. Wells' classic "The Time Machine" this March 4 and 5, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This radio theatre production will be part of their ongoing project with WUTC public radio and will live on their "Mars on the Air" Spotify account. Rehearsals will be conducted either online on in-person.

Considered the father of time travel fiction, "The Time Machine" tells of a brave adventurer from 1895 who invents a machine that can move him forwards and backwards through the timestream. Driven by pure curiosity and scientific inquiry, the man vanishes from his friends for several days. Some think he is playing a childish joke, but when he returns - deeply changed - he recounts to his dearest friend Henry both the triumphs and ultimate horrors that await mankind in the future.

Characters:

HENRY, the narrator TRAVELLER, the man through time WEENA, a woman from the future FILBY, a disgruntled skeptic ROGERS, an irreverent colleague THE MASTER, the head of a monster race of Morlocks Several ELOI, peaceful descendants of humans

How do I audition on Zoom?

It's very simple and reminiscent of an in-person audition. The zoom address is provided on our website. One you click it, you’ll be placed in a waiting room while another audition is going on. Once that audition is over you’ll be brought into the Zoom room to audition for the director of the show. They will ask some questions that are typically on the audition form. And will answer any questions that you might have.

Roles for both men, women and non-gender specific.

We are accepting video submissions now and can be emailed to backalleyperformances@gmail.com with the subject line "Time Machine Auditions."