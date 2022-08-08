NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet Auditioning Children For Local Performance

Local youth are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet alongside an international cast of world class artists from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan and more.

NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet is performing in Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. with auditions hosted by local ballet school Ballet Espirit, located at 4000 Tennessee Ave. on Tuesdau, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m..

The company invites local ballet students to fill children’s roles. In this opportunity of a lifetime, the students are coached by the classically trained Ukrainian soloists who teach them not only the choreography but the beautiful artistry of ballet in a bold and unique rendition of Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday masterpiece.

Local youth ages six to 17 can audition for the roles of party children, mice, snowflakes, snow maidens, and variations through the “Dance-with-Us” community engagement program. Auditions will be held in each performance city this fall. The “Dance-with-Us” program has brought more than 100,000 aspiring ballet dancers on stage with the professionals over the past 30 years.

Ukrainian audition director Bogdana Kopiy will lead the selection process. In this moment of international conflict, these soloists from leading opera houses in Ukraine bring a timely message of peace and harmony to American students.

Children in the cast rehearse for weeks at the local studio, preparing for the performance(s) that will take place under the bright lights of Memorial Hall. On the performance day, the youth cast starts early with costume fittings having been assigned classical hand-sewn costumes designed by the highly acclaimed Arthur Oliver. A dress rehearsal will be held on stage with the professional company led by Ukrainian Artistic Director, Nobuhiro Terada, (artistic director of the National School in Kyiv.)

Audition information is at www.nutcracker.com/dance. Tickets are available at www.nutcracker.com

Talmi Entertainment has rebranded the Christmas performance as NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet in solidarity with Ukraine to reflect current world events.