Obvious Dad Theatre Company Gets Wild With “The Hairy Ape”

Chattanooga’s bold new theatre company, Obvious Dad, presents the second show of their first season, The Hairy Ape by Eugene O’Neill. Shows will take place at the UTC Fine Arts Center and run from August 6th through the 22nd, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30.

Considered one of the greatest American playwrights of all time, Eugene O’Neill is credited with bringing realism to the American stage. However, The Hairy Ape takes audiences on an expressionistic journey. Obvious Dad’s new adaptation puts gender expression and social expectations at the forefront. Equal parts visceral and active, this production questions masculinity in the digital age.

“This piece was originally written to be an expression of the dominant culture and the anxieties they were facing as the world changed,” says director Blake Harris. “We wanted to flip the script, perhaps literally, and express these thoughts and feelings through the lens of people that this piece wasn’t written for. It’s made it relevant and exciting in a very immediate way.”

Obvious Dad is a theatre company that’s main goal is to keep Chattanooga’s summers interesting. It’s theatre, but different.

Tickets are available on obviousdad.com and it is recommended that tickets are purchased in advance. Obvious Dad’s adaptation of this classic expressionist piece is guaranteed to leave audiences talking.