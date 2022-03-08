Obvious Dad Theatre Company Hosts Gala, Prepares For Second Season

As local theatre company Obvious Dad’s second season of live performances approaches, the group is throwing The Dad Gala at the Cherry Street Tavern to bring the community together and to support their artistic mission in Chattanooga.

The event, on Saturday evening, will feature live music from The Daddy Sisters, a rock band out of Kentucky, and 88TREY, a DJ from Chattanooga.

All members of the public 21 years and older are welcome to enjoy the music, meet the Obvious Dad team and learn more about their work in bringing innovative theatre to Chattanooga.

Event admission is $10, and all proceeds directly fund Obvious Dad’s second season. Additional donations are welcomed, and the company is also kicking off an online fundraiser on Saturday. Vintage clothing, merchandise and season tickets will be sold at the event as well.

The company’s upcoming shows include “Gruesome Playground Injuries” in May, “Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8” in July and “Ghosts” in August.

Obvious Dad is a Chattanooga-based theatre company that unapologetically shares bold live performances. Through creation of innovative, aesthetically driven theatre, the company works to keep Chattanooga interesting by contributing to the city’s thriving arts community.

Partnering with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Obvious Dad provides opportunities for students to participate in professional theatre and share relevant stories with southeastern audiences.

For more information about Obvious Dad, please visit https://www.obviousdad.com/.