Obvious Dad Theatre Company To Stage Regional Premiere Of Adventurous New Play

bvious Dad continues their second summer season of defiant live theatre on July 1 with the Southeastern premiere of Agnes Borinsky’s “Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8.” The show is the second of three of Obvious Dad’s 2022 summer productions.

“Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8” is a rousing yet gentle play that explores epic themes—unabated longing, violence and imperialism, and the bond between mother and son—in the small ways we hurt and love one another and decide where to go on vacation. This is a fleeting glimpse of what doing the daily work of becoming better in America might look like.

“Having directed the Los Angeles premiere of this production, I’m thrilled to share this with Chattanooga’s audiences” says director Blake Harris. “This show pushes a lot of the boundaries of conventional theatre, and I think Chattanooga is ready for relevant stories told in new ways.

“Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8” will be performed at the UTC Fine Arts Center at 752 Vine St. on July 1-17. Fridays and Saturdays start at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays start at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets and season passes are available now at obviousdad.com.

“This is exactly the type of show that we want to share with our communities,” said Grace Holtz, associate artistic director and co-founder of Obvious Dad. “Bringing a spotlight to LGBTQ+ stories and an experimental style of theatre that audiences around here don’t have regular access to is always our ultimate goal.”

The cast includes Jake Cash, Katey Dailey, Marcus Patrick Ellsworth, Cody Keown, and Kashun Parks. The artistic team includes Eli Smith (scenic desiger), Alex Miller-Long (technical director and lighting designer), Robert Noah Seaman (sound designer), Jessie Wright (properties designer), Caitlin Grammer (stage manager), and Helia Quhite (assistant director). Promotional images by William Johnson.

About Obvious Dad

Obvious Dad is a theatre company based in Chattanooga, TN that unapologetically shares bold live performances. By fostering actively inclusive processes, we create honest and daring live experiences for audiences and collaborators alike. Partnering with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, we provide opportunities for students to participate in professional theatre and share relevant stories with southeastern audiences.

About the Playwright

Agnes Borinsky is a writer and artist who has collaborated on all sorts of projects in basements, backyards, gardens, circus tents, classrooms, bars, and theaters. Selected plays include "A Song of Songs" (Bushwick Starr & El Puente), "Ding Dong It’s the Ocean" (Rady&Bloom), "Brief Chronicle, Books 6-8" (i am a slow tide), and "Of Government" (Clubbed Thumb). She lives in Los Angeles.