Ringgold High To Stage Encore Performance Of “Catch Me If You Can” To Benefit Ukraine Relief Effort

Following four magical performances of the musical “Catch Me if you Can,” Ringgold High School Performing Arts’ students are taking the stage once more, this time to raise much needed funds for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort.

On Monday, March 28th at 7:00 PM, the Robin L. Christian Performing Arts Theater will come to life again, but with renewed meaning for the cast, crew, and directors. After the student performers witnessed the horror of the war in Ukraine, especially the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital, they were shocked at how it’s affecting the children, many their own age.

So, they got together and decided they could use their talents for a greater good; helping raise money for kids far worse off than they are.

“This just shows you the love, caring, and maturity of the students in our program,” said Jané Cirlot Ellis, Theater Director at Ringgold High School. “This is a way for them to truly make a difference in the lives of kids they don’t even know and who are half a world away. This performance for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort is one I’m sure they’ll never forget.”

“Catch Me If You Can” is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr., a precocious teenager seeking fame and fortune, who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Funds from “Catch Me if you Can” will help support Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort, with 85% of all Save the Children’s donations going directly to Ukraine to assist with the needs of children and their families.

To purchase tickets ($10.00) for the show on Monday, March 28th at 7:00 PM, please visit rhsperformingarts.ludus.com