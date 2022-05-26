Scenic City Shakespeare Adds Two Performances Of Love’s Labour’s Lost

After playing to a sell-out crowd at Greenway Farms, Scenic City Shakespeare will host additional performances of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost on Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th at 7:30 at the recently renovated East Lake Park (3000 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407).

Love’s Labour’s Lost follows the King of Navarre and his friends who swear an oath to avoid women and study for three years before the arrival of the Princess of France and her ladies puts their already tenuous vows in jeopardy.

With all the wit, wisdom and wordplay expected from the Bard, Shakespeare’s early comedy shines in this new adaptation featuring classic songs by Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong among other favorites.

Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets- seating is not provided. Concessions will be available for sale on site.

Visit www.sceniccityshakespeare.org for reservations, vendor sign-up and general information.

Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is presented with thanks to generous grants from ArtsBuild, The TN Arts Commission, and individual donors and Patreon subscribers.