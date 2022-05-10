Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park Begins With Love’s Labour’s Lost At Greenway Farms

Scenic City Shakespeare is pleased to announce Greenway Farms in Hixson as the inaugural location for their early summer outdoor Shakespeare series.

Love’s Labour’s Lost will have two performances at the park on Friday, May 20th at 7:00 and Sunday, May 22 at 2:30. Saturday, May 21st at 7:00

Scenic City Shakespeare proudly presents Neshawn Calloway in her signature solo concert characterizing Bessie Smith’s life and legacy.

Love’s Labour’s Lost follows the King of Navarre and his friends who swear an oath to avoid women and study for three years before the arrival of the Princess of France and her ladies puts their already tenuous vows in jeopardy. With all the wit, wisdom and wordplay expected from the Bard, Shakespeare’s early comedy shines in this new adaptation featuring classic songs by Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong among other favorites.

Saturday, May 21st, patrons have the opportunity to enjoy Bessie Smith: Empress of the Blues, the highly acclaimed tribute concert developed and performed by Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts vocal music teacher Neshawn Calloway. A legend in her own right, she was named Hamilton County Department of Education teacher of the year in 2013 and received the Outstanding Educator Award from the local chapter of the NAACP in 2014. In 2020, she was a recipient of the Country Music Association Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Award.

In addition to teaching, Calloway has performed locally at Nightfall, Riverbend, and with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera among others. Scenic City Shakespeare is thrilled to bring this original tribute to audiences at Greenway Farms park.

Greenway Farms, part of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy, is a popular recreation area for Scenic City locals and visitors alike. Performances will be held at the historic Sniteman cabin. Originally built in 1844, this Greenway Farms shelter was reassembled and constructed on site in 2011 and makes for a perfectly rustic setting for Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost.

Greenway Farms is located at 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, TN. In the event of rain, performances will be held on Floor 5 at the Edney Innovation Center (1100 Market St, Chattanooga, TN).

Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets- seating is not provided.

Visit www.sceniccityshakespeare.org for reservations, vendor sign-up and general information.

Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is presented with thanks to generous grants from ArtsBuild, The TN Arts Commission, Friends of Hixson, and individual donors and Patreon subscribers.