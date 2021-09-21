Steel Toes And Hired Hands Comes To Miller Park This Weekend

Mark Making, a Chattanooga-based nonprofit, is proud to announce its theatrical production of Steel Toes and Hired Hands which will be performed at 7:30 pm on September 24th and 25th and 3 pm on September 26th at Miller Park in downtown Chattanooga. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the performances at no charge.

The play was written by Peggy Douglas, who is the FY22 Individual Artist Fellowship Recipient in Playwriting from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The poetic monologue play set to music gives voice to those seldom heard in Chattanooga’s history about the 1950’s -- mill workers, domestics, and hired hands.

The audience will experience stories of strength, beauty, and hope based Douglas’s own experience working in a textile mill; as well as, interviews with working class folk with who lived and worked in Chattanooga during that time. The musical interludes-- the bridge that connects the stories-- include: R&B, Country, and Rock 'n' Roll.

The play is directed by UTC professor, Anne Swedberg. Assistant Directors are Helia Quhite, Shayla Young, and Dre Anderson. Musical directors are Kathy Veazey and John Rawlston. The show will also be produced by WUTC for their radio programming.

Sponsors for the event include ArtsBuild, River City Company, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Chattanooga Historical Society.