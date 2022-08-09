"The Count of Monte Cristo" Opens August 19 At The Mars Theatre

Back Alley Productions invites you to "The Count of Monte Cristo", a classic tale of revenge and redemption.

A story of revenge, faith, and redemption, this classic tale follows Edmond Dantes, who is betrayed by those closest to him. He sets out a plan of revenge, but as the plan unfolds Edmond must decide between condemning his enemies, or charting a path of redemption for himself.

The play is based upon the well-known adventure novel written by French author Alexandre Dumas.

The story takes place in France, Italy, and islands in the Mediterranean during the historical events of 1815–1839: the era of the Bourbon Restoration through the reign of Louis-Philippe of France. It begins on the day that Napoleon left his first island of exile, Elba, beginning the Hundred Days period when Napoleon returned to power. The historical setting is a fundamental element of the book, an adventure story centrally concerned with themes of hope, justice, vengeance, mercy, and forgiveness.

Performances are August 19-27 at the historic Mars Theatre (117 N. Chattanooga Street) in downtown Lafayette, Georgia.

Visit www.BAPshows.com for tickets and more info.