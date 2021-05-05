The Laugh Track: Chris Williamson’s Journey To Teaching The Arts

If you were to imagine someone with the perfect skills to teach stand-up comedy at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Summer Academy, perhaps that person would have experience as both a teacher and a stand-up comic. Hard as that person might be to come by, the CTC found him in Chris Williamson.

Chris, an art and theatre teacher at Tyner Middle Academy, has appeared on the CTC stage several times, most recently as a rogue cop in November’s Lobby Hero. Before going into teaching, however, he spent some time performing at comedy clubs around the South, and he brings that experience to bear when he teaches sketch and stand-up comedy for the CTC’s summer program, something he’s done for nearly 18 years.

“I just love being at the Theatre Centre,” Chris says. “I love the people that I work with during the summer. It’s a fun atmosphere. I like working with the kids. I enjoy getting to see the kids get creative and write and perform their own material.” He teaches students to develop comic material based on their own lives and observations.

Chris believes that exposure to the arts sparks excitement, creativity, and other important life skills, which is why he has dedicated most of his adult life to teaching and working in the field. He finds fulfillment in teaching classes in the arts.

“Just watching kids create, seeing them put effort and get involved in what they’re doing, and be happy with what they’ve done. I find there’s a lot of encouragement between kids when they’re creating something new in the classroom. Whether it be in art or theatre,” says Chris, who this year began teaching eighth-grade theatre in addition to art classes at Tyner.

“From my experience, the kids need it,” he says. “I make sure they get up in front of the class every day, so they get to the point where they are not nervous. It helps them learn how to stand up in front of people. We’ve talked about how important that is for future job interviews or oral presentations for another class.”

Chris said he has seen how theatre has helped the students learn to work better with others. “They learn to give and take,” he says. “I’ve seen kids in my class that have not spoken to each other before but work so well together on stage. It teaches you how to react and how to be a better listener.”

He says theatre has been such a popular class, sixth- and seventh-grade students are asking when they get to participate.

Though he was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Chris considers himself a Chattanooga native because his family moved here when he was in the second grade. Following high school, he attended King University in Bristol, Tennessee. It was there that he first got involved with theatre. He got a part in the musical Carousel and fell in love with acting.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art and theatre and moved to Nashville where his parents had relocated during his college years. During the year he lived and worked there, he took a class in stand-up comedy at a local comedy club, which concluded with a night performing at the club. He enjoyed stand-up so much, he began performing at clubs all around Tennessee and Alabama.

Chris later moved back to Chattanooga and decided to pursue his master’s degree in secondary education and a teaching certificate at University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. During this time, he first auditioned at CTC and was cast as the telephone repairman in Barefoot in the Park and won a Miss Annie Award for his performance.