The Pop-up Project Relaunches Dance Alive Program At Two Chattanooga Community Centers

The Pop-up Project will relaunch the Dance Alive program in July 2022, as a smaller-scale program, at two City of Chattanooga Community Centers: South Chattanooga and Shepherd centers.

Auditions and program will be offered to the children involved in the summer camp at South Chattanooga and Shepherd. This year’s program has been adjusted due to Covid-19 restrictions set forth by the city, and is the first step towards a full relaunch in summer 2023.

Dance Alive was founded by Barry and Anna VanCura in 1997. In its 22 year history, the program reached thousands of children, 8-12 years old, who lacked access and exposure to formal dance education. Many dancers who began in Dance Alive went onto professional careers.

The relaunch of Dance Alive will be under the new direction of Jenison Eduave, Dance Alive alumni and Outreach/Education Director of The Pop-up Project. Anna VanCura serves as artistic consultant and mentor for the program.

This summer, children in summer camp at South Chattanooga and Shepherd Community Centers will be given the opportunity to audition and participate in the two-week intensive. Dancers chosen for Dance Alive will have up to 3 on-site dance classes per day for 2 weeks in July, and will learn pieces of choreography for a culminating performance at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on July 22.

“We are honored to carry the legacy of the Dance Alive program forward, and the legacy of Anna and Barry VanCura and Ballet Tennessee. The program they built was vital for the children in our community to have access to,” said Jenison Eduave.

Deputy Administrator of Community Development, Erskine Oglesby, said, "The City of Chattanooga is thrilled to be a part of the Dance Alive relaunch. We have a long-established relationship and history with this exciting program. Dance Alive provides opportunities for our youth to discover the beauty and discipline of dance, benefiting the city's cultural development."