The Secret Garden Comes To The Mars Theatre

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for "The Secret Garden" debuting this Friday.

The Secret Garden focuses on a headstrong young girl sent to live with her uncle after losing her parents. She meets her sickly cousin, Colin, and clashes with the boy, but they eventually bond after discovering a secret garden in the manor, locked behind a gate.

Together with a local boy, they fix up the garden and become close friends, transforming each other in the process.

The Secret Garden explores themes of rejuvenation, isolation, happiness, what it truly means to be weak or strong, and what truly makes a home.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com.or call (706) 621-2870 for tickets and more information.