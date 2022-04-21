The Velveteen Rabbit Hops Into The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Come hop into a child’s imagination! A stuffed toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child drives the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s original stage adaptation of the beloved children’s book, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT, presented by the Youth Theatre April 29 through May 8.

The script, written for this production by CTC Youth Theatre director R. Scott Dunlap, is inspired by Margery Williams’ timeless tale that has captivated the imagination of children around the world since it was published in 1922. The adaptation beautifully renders for the stage the enchanting story of a stuffed animal made real by a boy’s love and a little magic.

In the world of toys, life begins when humans leave the room. As the story goes, when a group of toys in the boy’s nursery discovers a raggedy velveteen rabbit, they learn what it means to be truly loved. The rabbit’s journey celebrates the power of love to transform lives.

Under Dunlap’s direction, two casts of 10 young actors appear in alternating performances. They include Nyla Jacks, Henry James, Will James, Ethan Johnson, Mariana Perez Lopez Trello, Christiana Russell, Libbie Weaver, Benjamin Williams, Olivia Williams, and Hillman Withers. The stage managers are Claire James, Ephraim James, and Lily Obal.

Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The play will be presented in the Circle Theatre. Masks are optional. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test is no longer required.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at 423-267-8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.