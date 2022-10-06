UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15

Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre.

The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”

“This show will put audiences in the mood for Halloween,” said director Steve Ray. “A scary, bloody show with lots of laughs.”

Ray said the play is set in the 1970s with a Brady Bunch feel—at least until things go horribly wrong.

“We are enjoying experimenting with special effects from blood and gore to video projections,” Ray said, “but mostly we are just having a lot of fun working on mixing comedy and horror.”

The actors include four UTC students—freshman Karlee Jamieson (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), sophomore Katie Forrester (Dalton, Georgia), junior Alexander Blaine Evans (Fairview, Tennessee) and senior Drew-Michael Roedel (Germantown, Tennessee)—along with guest actor Charlene White.

The creative team is comprised of Steve Ray (director), Emma Hoffbauer (set design), Andrew Haueter (costume designer) and Alex Miller-Long (lighting design and technical direction). The stage crew includes a pair of UTC students, stage manager Hannah Engelbrecht (senior, Chattanooga) and assistant stage manager Pearson Smith (sophomore, Ringgold, Georgia).

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-15, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 15.

Tickets can be purchased through the UTC Box Office in person, by phone (423-425-4371) and by visiting the UTC Theatre web page. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

Note: This show contains gore, violence and adult language.