UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Cry It Out" February 22-26

UTC Theatre Co. will present Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler directed by Gaye Jeffers, February 22 through 26.

In this contemporary comedy, three new mothers from three different backgrounds share one common journey. Jessie, Lina, and Adrienne challenge, annoy and support each other in this work by Metzler, the creator of the Netflix series Maid.

A dramedy about motherhood in the 21st century, Cry It Out tells the story of Jessie and Lina, who bond over the joys and trials of being new moms. When their wealthy neighbor Adrienne joins in, all their similarities and differences come to light. Metzler shows an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

"A comedy about work-life balance, childcare, and gender roles is a welcome addition to the 2021 - 22 season,” says Jeffers. “Exploring the choices and expectations of raising children is always a worthy topic to explore. Cry It Out is a look at the shifts that occur to families when real life events clash with our best made plans. I think one of the beauties of the play is that there are no heroes, and there are no villains. Molly Smith Metzler provides a balanced take on one of the most pressing issues of our lives."

The creative team includes Gaye Jeffers (director), Sadie Collins (assistant director), Adam Miecielica (set design), Andrew Haueter (costume designer) and Jeff Davis (lighting design and technical direction).

UTC Theatre Co. presents Cry It Out in the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre located in the UTC Fine Arts Center. located at 752 Vine Street, February 22 - 26 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on February 26.

Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Box Office in person or by phone at (423) 425-4371, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

Note: This show contains adult language and conversations.