UTC Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare’s Classic "Romeo And Juliet"

William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented Nov. 15-19 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre.

The UTC Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s timeless tale of young love against unfathomable odds in one of history’s most recognizable stories, first performed more than 400 years ago.

The lead roles are performed by UTC students Noah Fernandez, a senior from Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Maegan Whitlock, a junior from Nolensville, Tennessee.

“It’s fun to bring my own kind of self into Romeo because he’s a very sensitive and caring character, and he grows up a lot,” Fernandez said. “I feel like in these past four years at UTC and theater that I’ve grown up.”

Whitlock said she would bring more muscle to the role of Juliet than may have been seen elsewhere.

“She’s kind of wild, and she knows what she wants,” Whitlock said. “She’s not a ‘damsel in distress.’”

In total, the cast includes 14 UTC theatre majors or minors, one theatre alumnus and one theatre faculty member.

“We can sadly relate it to the instances in our time of teen suicide,” said Parker, professor emeritus in the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University. “Romeo is 15 years old; Juliet is 13. We have tragically heard of young people entering into suicide pacts and running away from parents they feel are abusive or not understanding them.

“In addition, hatred from warring families has always plagued society. The sad, logical result of this has, of course, been violence and death.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15-19, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Nov. 19.

Tickets can be purchased through the UTC Box Office in person, by phone (423-425-4371) and by visiting the UTC Theatre web page. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

The UTC Fine Arts Center is located at the intersection of Dr. Roland Carter St. (formerly Vine St.) and Palmetto.