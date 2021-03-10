Youth Theatre Returns To The Stage With "The Wind In The Willows"

The unforgettable characters from Kenneth Grahame's classic children's book spring to life in our own original adaptation of "The Wind In The Willows", opening Friday, March 19 and running through Sunday, March 28.

Our Youth Theatre returns after a one-year absence with a dramatization of Grahame’s beloved story, cleverly adapted for the stage by our own Scott Dunlap.

Inspired by Downton Abbey, Monty Python, and other British comedies, Scott’s tale opens in Toad Hall on the banks of a peaceful river, but the goings-on are anything but peaceful. Toad, obsessed with one contraption after another, soon turns his attention to motorcars, an obsession that gets the impulsive Toad in trouble.

After crashing several cars, he then steals one and lands himself in jail. His friends Mole, Badger, and Water Rat make every effort to protect Toad’s residence, Toad Hall, but are instead ousted by the Ferrets and Weasels of the Wild Wood.

Will Toad escape from jail and regain Toad Hall? Will his friends Mole, Badger, and Water Rat come to the rescue, and will Toad learn a lesson from his reckless ways?

A delight for kids (and adults) of all ages! For tickets, call 423.267.8534 or click here.

