Lookout Comedy Festival Returns To Chattanooga October 19-22

The Lookout Comedy Festival is returning to Chattanooga this year from October 19th through the 22nd.
This four-day comedy festival features stand-up comics from all over the country plus several local favorites. Shows will be performed at multiple venues around downtown Chattanooga.
Festival passes are on sale now at www.lookoutcomedy.com. Get individual tickets through the links after each show in the schedule below.
- FESTIVAL PASS - $50 - gets your entry into ALL festival shows
- EARLY BIRD PASSES - $40 - (limited to the first 20 sold) - use code: LAFFS
Tuesday 10.18
- Pax Breu Ruim - Kick-off Open Mic - FREE (donations welcome!) - eventbrite.com
Wednesday 10.19
- Comedy Catch - Stand-up Showcase - $15 - thecomedycatch.com
- The Boneyard - Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com
Thursday 10.20
- Wanderlinger - Headliner: Shane Torres - $20 - LINK TO TICKETS COMING SOON
- JJs Bohemia - Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com
Friday 10.21
- Carpetbagger's Comedy @ Bode Hotel - Headliner: Sean Patton - $20 - bodecomedy.com
- Comedy Catch - Mainstage Show - Headliner: Dylan Vattelana - $15 - thecomedycatch.com
- Tremont Tavern - Late Nite "Secret" Show - WRISTBAND / FESTIVAL PASS HOLDERS ONLY!
Saturday 10.22
- The Boneyard - Saturday Afternoon Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com
- The Boneyard - Saturday Evening Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com
- Rad Ol’ Opry with Good Cop/Rad Cop and Friends - $20 - eventbrite.com
- Comedy Catch - Mainstage Show - Headliner: Dylan Vattelana - $15 -thecomedycatch.com