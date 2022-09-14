Lookout Comedy Festival Returns To Chattanooga October 19-22

The Lookout Comedy Festival is returning to Chattanooga this year from October 19th through the 22nd.

This four-day comedy festival features stand-up comics from all over the country plus several local favorites. Shows will be performed at multiple venues around downtown Chattanooga.

Festival passes are on sale now at www.lookoutcomedy.com. Get individual tickets through the links after each show in the schedule below.

FESTIVAL PASS - $50 - gets your entry into ALL festival shows

EARLY BIRD PASSES - $40 - (limited to the first 20 sold) - use code: LAFFS

Tuesday 10.18

Pax Breu Ruim - Kick-off Open Mic - FREE (donations welcome!) - eventbrite.com

Wednesday 10.19

Comedy Catch - Stand-up Showcase - $15 - thecomedycatch.com

The Boneyard - Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com

Thursday 10.20

Wanderlinger - Headliner: Shane Torres - $20 - LINK TO TICKETS COMING SOON

JJs Bohemia - Stand-up Showcase - $5 - eventbrite.com

Friday 10.21

Carpetbagger's Comedy @ Bode Hotel - Headliner: Sean Patton - $20 - bodecomedy.com

Comedy Catch - Mainstage Show - Headliner: Dylan Vattelana - $15 - thecomedycatch.com

Tremont Tavern - Late Nite "Secret" Show - WRISTBAND / FESTIVAL PASS HOLDERS ONLY!

Saturday 10.22