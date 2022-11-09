Love. Light. Leslie. Chattanooga To Celebrate Life Of Leslie Jordan On November 20

The City of Chattanooga invites the public to join Leslie Jordan’s family, friends and creative family for a special event to cherish and celebrate his life at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The event, which Jordan’s friends and family have dubbed “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan,” will feature behind-the-scenes moments, special appearances by Jordan’s family, friends and creative family, as well as a surprise announcement.

Jordan’s family has requested that the event be open to the public, and all proceeds will flow to CEMPA Community Care, which Jordan supported throughout his life. Adult tickets are $20 through Ticketmaster.

“If Leslie were here with us today, I would want to thank him for his contributions to our culture throughout his acting career, for getting us through the dark days of the pandemic with his wicked sense of humor, and for always inviting us into his heart and his world,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Leslie opened himself up to all of us and never stopped sharing the love and light he carried within.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the event., which will feature singing, music, comedy and audience participation.

“Come ready to sing along, clap your hands, laugh a little and cry a little as we celebrate Leslie the way I think he would want us to remember him,” Cricket Jordan, his sister, said. “I’m so thankful to his talented friends for stepping up to honor my brother. And when we all get to heaven, I can’t wait to thank him for leaving all of us his rich legacy.”

To buy tickets, visit tivolichattanooga.com or Ticketmaster.