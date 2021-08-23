14th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Returns Virtually In October

Six Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the United States, Syria, Israel, Italy and Poland and will be screened in person and virtually beginning October 6, for six consecutive weeks.

All films have received recognition at festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel. The Series is brought to the community by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and shown at the Jewish Cultural Center.

“Although the pandemic has created great change in our screening process, we felt it important to offer in-person screenings and upgrade the experience using our new state of the art projector and screen, in addition to a virtual option.” stated Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation. “As the longest running, international film series in Chattanooga, we felt that we should make the Film Series would accessible to the greatest number of people.”

Dzik reminds people that screening circumstances may change as needed in response to the pandemic.

The Series schedule is as follows:

October 6 Screening for Star Sponsors Only: Kiss Me Kosher

A subversive love story between clashing cultures and families. The film is a romantic misadventure crossing all borders. When two generations of Israeli women fall for a German woman and a Palestinian man, chaos follows. The film takes aim at some of the most pressing social issues in Israel today. English, German, Hebrew, Arabic, subtitles, 1h 41min

October 13 Neighbors

In a Syrian border village in the early 1980s, Sero attends school for the first time. A new teacher has arrived with the goal of making Syrian comrades out of the Kurdish children. He uses the rod to forbid the Kurdish language, orders the veneration of Assad, and preaches hate of the Zionist enemy - the Jews. The lessons upset and confuse Sero because his long-time neighbors are a lovable Jewish family. Kurdish, subtitles, 2h 4min

October 20 Here We Are

Aharon has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready? Hebrew, subtitles, 1h 34min

October 27 Tiger Within

A story featuring an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, sparking larger questions of fear, forgiveness, healing and world peace, starring Ed Asner. English, 1h 38min

November 3 Thou Shalt Not Hate

The son of a Holocaust survivor who lives in Trieste as a surgeon begins to doubt his actions of refusing to help a victim of a traffic accident that he encountered on his way home from work. Polish origin, Italian, subtitles, 1h 36min

November 10 Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto

In her Roman attic, a girl finds an old picture of the Jewish child Sarah Cohen whose family had been killed by the Nazis in World War II. She will track down Sarah’s past with help of current and new friends. Italian, subtitles, 1h 40min

* Dates listed are for in-person viewing at 7:15 pm., 5461 North Terrace Road, Chattanooga

STAR sponsors will be able to view each film in-person and/or virtually. To participate in-person, you must be vaccinated, wear a mask and RSVP. Star Sponsorships are $100. STAR sponsorships come with two tickets to the in-person Sponsor Reception or choose Cocktail Party–in-a-Box drive through on October 6. The Sponsor film will be available virtually from noon Wednesday to noon Friday beginning October 6.