14th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Returns Virtually In October

Six Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the United States, Syria, Israel, Italy and Poland and will be screened in person and virtually beginning October 6, for six consecutive weeks.
All films have received recognition at festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel. The Series is brought to the community by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and shown at the Jewish Cultural Center.
“Although the pandemic has created great change in our screening process, we felt it important to offer in-person screenings and upgrade the experience using our new state of the art projector and screen, in addition to a virtual option.” stated Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation. “As the longest running, international film series in Chattanooga, we felt that we should make the Film Series would accessible to the greatest number of people.”
Dzik reminds people that screening circumstances may change as needed in response to the pandemic.
The Series schedule is as follows:
October 6 Screening for Star Sponsors Only: Kiss Me Kosher
A subversive love story between clashing cultures and families. The film is a romantic misadventure crossing all borders. When two generations of Israeli women fall for a German woman and a Palestinian man, chaos follows. The film takes aim at some of the most pressing social issues in Israel today. English, German, Hebrew, Arabic, subtitles, 1h 41min
October 13 Neighbors
In a Syrian border village in the early 1980s, Sero attends school for the first time. A new teacher has arrived with the goal of making Syrian comrades out of the Kurdish children. He uses the rod to forbid the Kurdish language, orders the veneration of Assad, and preaches hate of the Zionist enemy - the Jews. The lessons upset and confuse Sero because his long-time neighbors are a lovable Jewish family. Kurdish, subtitles, 2h 4min
October 20 Here We Are
Aharon has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready? Hebrew, subtitles, 1h 34min
October 27 Tiger Within
A story featuring an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, sparking larger questions of fear, forgiveness, healing and world peace, starring Ed Asner. English, 1h 38min
November 3 Thou Shalt Not Hate
The son of a Holocaust survivor who lives in Trieste as a surgeon begins to doubt his actions of refusing to help a victim of a traffic accident that he encountered on his way home from work. Polish origin, Italian, subtitles, 1h 36min
November 10 Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto
In her Roman attic, a girl finds an old picture of the Jewish child Sarah Cohen whose family had been killed by the Nazis in World War II. She will track down Sarah’s past with help of current and new friends. Italian, subtitles, 1h 40min
* Dates listed are for in-person viewing at 7:15 pm., 5461 North Terrace Road, Chattanooga
STAR sponsors will be able to view each film in-person and/or virtually. To participate in-person, you must be vaccinated, wear a mask and RSVP. Star Sponsorships are $100. STAR sponsorships come with two tickets to the in-person Sponsor Reception or choose Cocktail Party–in-a-Box drive through on October 6. The Sponsor film will be available virtually from noon Wednesday to noon Friday beginning October 6.
Want one film at a time? Each film will cost $12 and will be only available virtually. Virtual films will be available from noon Tuesday to noon Friday and will not include the Sponsor film or either reception.
To be a STAR or purchase One-Film-At-A-Time, register and make payment on the Jewish Federation’s website www.jewishchattanooga.com Payment will trigger the ability to link you to each film as well as capture your e-mail address in order to send you the viewing codes. Following each film, you will be sent an evaluation to complete..
Chattanooga Jewish Film Series is made possible by our corporate sponsors First Horizon, Kleen-a-Matic, Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Market Street Partners, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel P.C., Monen Family Restaurants, Southport Capital, Warren Barnett, and Chattanooga Symphony and Opera along with over 60 individual sponsors.
For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga (423) 493-0270 or secure a STAR Sponsorship or One-Film-At-A-Time visit www.jewishchattanooga.com.
An average of 30 films are reviewed by a committee of dedicated volunteers each year in order to choose 6 feature films, five for the series and one for the sponsor event. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process. Past selections have included Academy Award nominees and winners, as well as Israeli Ophir Award winners.
The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.