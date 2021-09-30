14th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Returns Virtually This October

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the United States, Syria, Israel, Italy and Poland and will be screened virtually beginning October 13, for five consecutive weeks.

All films have received recognition at festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel. The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga brings the Series to the community. For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga (423) 493-0270 or secure a ticket One-Film-At-A-Time visit www.jewishchattanooga.com

“As the longest running, international film series in Chattanooga, we felt that we should make the Film Series would accessible to the greatest number of people.” Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation. Dzik also comments on the importance of having discussions after several of the films. The Series virtual schedule is as follows:

Noon, October 12 – Noon October 15: Neighbors

In a Syrian border village in the early 1980s, Sero attends school for the first time. A new teacher has arrived with the goal of making Syrian comrades out of the Kurdish children. He uses the rod to forbid the Kurdish language, orders the veneration of Assad, and preaches hate of the Zionist enemy - the Jews. The lessons upset and confuse Sero because his long-time neighbors are a lovable Jewish family. Kurdish, subtitles, 2h 4min

A discussion about the Kurds will be streamed the evening of October 13.

Noon, October 19 – Noon, October 22: Here We Are

Aharon has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institn, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready? Hebrew, subtitles, 1h 34min

Noon, October 26 – Noon, October 29: Tiger Within

A story featuring an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, sparking larger questions of fear, forgiveness, healing and world peace, starring Ed Asner. English, 1h 38min

A discussion about Holocaust, anti-hate education will be streamed the evening of October 27.

Noon, November 2 – Noon, November 5: Thou Shalt Not Hate

The son of a Holocaust survivor who lives in Trieste as a surgeon begins to doubt his actions of refusing to help a victim of a traffic accident that he encountered on his way home from work. Polish origin, Italian, subtitles, 1h 36min

A conversation about medical ethics from a religious perspective will stream the evening of November 3.

Noon, November 9 – Noon, November 12: Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto

n her Roman attic, a girl finds an old picture of the Jewish child Sarah Cohen whose family had been killed by the Nazis in World War II. She will track down Sarah’s past with help of current and new friends. Italian, subtitles, 1h 40min

Each film will cost $12 and will be only available virtually. Virtual films will be available from noon Tuesday to noon Friday. To purchase One-Film-At-A-Time, register and make payment on the Jewish Federation’s website www.jewishchattanooga.com

Payment will trigger the ability to link you to each film as well as capture your e-mail address in order to send you the viewing codes. Following each film, you will be sent an evaluation to complete.

Chattanooga Jewish Film Series is made possible by our corporate sponsors First Horizon, Kleen-a-Matic, Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Market Street Partners, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel P.C., Monen Family Restaurants, Barnett and Company, and Chattanooga Symphony and Opera along with over 60 individual sponsors.

An average of 30 films are reviewed by a committee of dedicated volunteers each year in order to choose 6 feature films, five for the series and one for the sponsor event. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process. Past selections have included Academy Award nominees and winners, as well as Israeli Ophir Award winners.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.