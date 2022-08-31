15th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues At The Jewish Cultural Center

Thee Chattanooga Jewish Film Series continues with three outstanding remaining films. Two films have won awards in the United States and one in France.

Each in-person screening will begin at 7:15 p.m. and be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Each virtual film screening will be available from noon on Sunday and conclude at noon on Friday.

To register to view the films in-person or virtually visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. Films are available for $12 or $3 for students with school ID.

Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance. You will receive the login code the first morning of the screening and a link for recordings of discussions and interviews for specific films. Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available for those people who are vaccinated. Masks are optional.

All films in the Series have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

The Jewish Film Series schedule continues:

A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff

In-person Tuesday, September 6 /Virtual noon Sunday September 4 - noon Friday, September 9

A hybrid of memoir docudrama and narrative fantasy, the film tells the story of Madoff, seen through the eyes of musician/poet Alicia Jo Rabins, and the system that allowed him to function for decades. Fueled by her growing obsession and real-life interviews, she transforms them into music videos, and a vivid, vulnerable work of art reflective of her unique perspective. English, 75 minutes A recorded interview with Alicia Rabins (writer/actor), Alicia Rose (Director) and Lara Cuddy (Producer) facilitated by Chattanoogan Alison Lebovitz will also be available.

The Levys of Monticello

In person Monday, September 12 / Virtual noon Sunday, September 11 – noon Friday, September 16

This film is a documentary that tells the little-known story of the Levy family, who owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century – far longer than Jefferson or his descendants. The remarkable story of the Levy family also intersects with the rise of antisemitism that runs throughout the course of American history. English, 71 minutes A recorded interview with Steve Pressman (Director) with Chattanoogan, Alison Lebovitz will also be avialble.

Rose

In-person Monday, September 19 /Virtual noon Sunday, September 18 - noon Friday, September 23

In this film Rose, 78, has just lost her beloved husband. When her grief gives way to a powerful impulse of life that makes her realize that she can still redefine herself as a woman, the whole balance of the family is upset. French, Yiddish, 102 minutes

A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 25 documentary films each year in order to choose four films. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.

We appreciate our corporate sponsors: Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Market Street Partners, Patton Albertson & Miller, Chambliss, Barnett & Company, First Horizon, and Kleen-A-Matic.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.