Arts In The Burg To Showcase Movie "Together Together"

The Second Saturday Entertainment Series is hosting a showing of the independent film, Together Together, Saturday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The location for the movie is Arts in the Burg, 207 South Cedar Avenue in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Released in 2021, Together Together is the story of a young woman who becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s.

The two strangers eventually realize their unexpected relationship will challenge perceptions of connection and boundaries.

The lead actors are Pattie Harrison and Ed Helms (The Office), and directed by Nikole Beck.

Admission is $15. Popcorn, beer and soft drinks will be available. Additionally, a silent auction for works of art and items from local businesses will be part of this monthly fundraising event.

The event is open to the public.

Arts in the Burg provides working studio space for working artists and art students. The organization promotes art exhibits, art-oriented programming and entertainment, offering a distinctive travel destination in the historic community of South Pittsburg.

