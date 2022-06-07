Experience Heart-Pounding Dinosaur Action When Jurassic World: Dominion Premieres At IMAX

Hold on to your butts, dinosaur lovers – Jurassic World: Dominion thunders into the Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX theater Thursday, June 9, and fans will get three chances to experience the film’s larger-than-life prehistoric predators in brilliant IMAX 3D.

Dominion concludes the Jurassic franchise’s six-film run, which began with director Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic Park. Though many fans believed the series was over after 2001’s Jurassic Park III, life, uh, finds a way, and 2015’s Jurassic World saw the return of dinosaurs to the big screen with an all-new cast and state-of-the-art special effects.

With Spielberg once again on board as executive producer, Dominion unites later-series stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) with franchise veterans Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) for the epic conclusion of a series that began with the premise: what if dinosaurs were returned from extinction?

Four years after the conclusion of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs have spread across the world from the once-isolated islands where they were first exhibited by megalomaniacal theme-park builders bent on turning the primordial reptiles into tourist attractions.

Predictably, the most dangerous dinosaurs escaped their captors and ravaged the parks. Now, the apex predators threaten humanity’s position as the planet’s dominant species. Can humans learn to live alongside their new rivals, or will dinosaurs once again rule the earth?

Fans can witness the series’ epic conclusion in spectacular fashion on the six-story screen at the Aquarium’s IMAX theater. Dual 4K laser projectors deliver precision visuals at unrivaled quality, and an enhanced 12-channel audio system ensures viewers will feel every heart-pounding footstep of the franchise’s signature terror, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Featuring dinosaurs never before seen on the big screen, Dominion is a summer blockbuster sure to thrill longtime series fans and newcomers alike.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be screened in 3D at 3:45 p.m. ET on June 10, 11 and 12.

2D screenings will be shown at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 9, 7:00 p.m. on June 10-12, and 6:30 p.m. on June 13-19.

For a full schedule, tickets and additional details, visit tnaqua.org/imax/jurassic-world-dominion/.