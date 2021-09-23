Feature Film Run Continues At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX With Venom, No Time to Die, Dune

After successful summertime runs with Shang-Chi and Black Widow, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater is continuing its slate of feature films this fall with three of the most anticipated action titles of the year. As a bonus, two of the movies offer exclusive content enhancements available only to IMAX viewers.

The theater’s action-filled fall slate begins on Thursday, Sept. 30, with a limited run of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. No Time To Die, the latest installment of the James Bond franchise starring Daniel Craig as famed British secret agent 007, follows less than a week later on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune will wrap up the blockbuster hat trick when it arrives on the theater’s giant, six-story screen on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to 2018’s Venom, which focused on the titular Spider-Man villain/rival. In Let There Be Carnage, Hardy reprises his role as reporter Eddie Brock, who serves as the host for the symbiote, an alien parasite that gives him a suite (and suit) of powerful, violent abilities. This time, Brock finds himself inadvertently responsible for birthing Carnage, an even more deadly, super-villainous foe portrayed by Woody Harrelson. The film is directed by Golden Globe nominee Andy Serkis and co-stars Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham and Michelle Williams.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active duty for a relaxing retirement in Jamaica. After a surprise visit by CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), however, 007 finds himself pulled, once more, into Her Majesty’s Secret Service to track down a kidnapped scientist and a dangerous villain named Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek).

Craig’s final film playing the starring role of Bond, No Time To Die also features Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw.

Sci-fi fans will find much to salivate over when the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, Dune, hits Chattanooga’s largest cinema screen. Viewers are introduced to the untamed desert planet Arrakis, where the family of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) have been entrusted with safeguarding the most valuable resource in the galaxy: spice. When the deadly political machinations of a rival house plunge his empire into chaos, Paul and his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), must learn to survive the inhospitable world around them.

Dune features an all-star cast that also includes Oscar Isaac and Zendaya as well as action movie veterans Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.

No Time to Die and Dune incorporate exclusive content created with the latest IMAX cameras and designed to be viewed on a giant screen.

Thanks to these thoughtful nods to the IMAX viewing experience, viewers will see dynamic sequences with expanded-aspect-ratio content that fill more of the screen. These moments offer audiences an even more immersive viewing experience than a traditional theater and shine even brighter — literally — thanks to the theater’s state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser projection system.

“[Dune] has been dreamed, designed, and shot thinking about IMAX,” Villeneuve says in an interview with Deadline. “When you watch this movie on the big screen, it’s almost a physical experience. We designed the movie to be as immersive as possible, and for me, the big screen is part of the language.”

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater’s IMAX with Laser projection system features two razor-sharp 4K projectors and titanic 12-channel audio. Thanks to this peerless cinematic technology, the theater can present films with room-shaking audio and levels of contrast, color and brightness available in only a handful of giant screen theaters nationwide.

The theater’s run of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will comprise six evening showings between Thursday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 3.

Tickets for Venom and No Time To Die are on sale now. Tickets for Dune will be available on Monday, Sept. 27. To purchase tickets in advance or learn more about each film, visit tnaqua.org/imax/

