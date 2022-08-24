Jaws Makes Giant-Screen Debut At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater For Labor Day

After 47 years of giving beachgoers second thoughts about setting foot in the ocean, Jaws is making its way back to theaters in a format that won’t elicit the feeling that, “You’re gonna need a bigger screen.”

On Labor Day weekend, Steven Spielberg’s thrilling masterwork about a killer Great White Shark terrorizing a seaside town will premiere on the six-story screen at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater.

“Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking,” Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, told Deadline in an announcement about the re-release. “The IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”

With a screen sprawling across double the footprint of the typical American home and the technological oomph of a cutting-edge IMAX with Laser projection system, Jaws will certainly make a big splash at the Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX Theater. However, it’s rare for any movie to captivate the nation as thoroughly as Spielberg’s second big-screen feature did during its initial run in 1975.

In an age of billion-dollar Hollywood summertime success stories like The Avengers and Jurassic World, it can be hard to imagine going through the dog days of the calendar without a steady stream of must-see movies to enjoy. Prior to Jaws’ premiere on June 20, 1975, however, the warmer months were a cinematic wasteland.

Jaws changed all that.

Based on Peter Benchley’s best-selling 1974 novel of the same name, the public flocked in droves to see the film. Audiences thrilled at the creeping terror of the deep brought on by Spielberg’s tense pacing and John Williams iconic, dread-inducing score, which managed to ratchet up blood pressure and fray nerves with just two thrummingly bowed bass notes.

“The scientific types are horrified, but Jaws has made sharks popular,” NBC Nightly News Anchor Tom Brokaw said during 1975 coverage of the rabid response to Jaws. “Society being what it is, popularity means success and success means money.”

Showings of the film sold out, with lines stretching around theaters. The film’s popularity prompted many cinemas to extend its residency on their screens, resulting in Jaws topping the charts for 14 consecutive weeks. It became the first film in Hollywood history to gross more than $100 million at the box office, introducing the world to the concept of the summer blockbuster.

Perhaps due to the same captivating storytelling that made it so effectively terrifying, Jaws did much to incite a rampant fear of sharks in the public consciousness. Despite their portrayal as mindless killing machines in Jaws — and subsequent shark-horror flicks such as Deep Blue Sea and Sharknado — sharks rarely attack humans.

In fact, sharks actually serve a hugely important role in their ecosystems, says Tennessee Aquarium Senior Aquarist Kyle McPheeters.

“They’re going to be the cleanup crew of their ecosystem, whether it’s a reef or the open ocean,” he says. “If we didn’t have sharks, the populations of smaller fish would explode, which would tax what’s below them in the food chain, whether that’s algae or even smaller fish or plankton.”

At the Aquarium, guests encounter half a dozen shark species, from bread loaf-sized Coral Catsharks to placid giants like Sand Tiger Sharks, which can reach 10 feet in length. Large and small, visitors can see — and sometimes touch — these sharks while exploring the Ocean Journey building’s Secret Reef exhibit and Stingray Bay touch tank.

Guests can also see (and enter) a diving cage used in the making of 1971’s Blue Water, White Death, a documentary about a team of divers seeking to find and film Great White Sharks. Released four years before Jaws, Blue Water, White Death portrays this infamous species as worthy of admiration and respect, not fear. The film also features Rodney Fox, an Australian diver and conservationist who was inspired to dedicate himself to studying and protecting sharks despite nearly losing his life to an attack by a Great White.