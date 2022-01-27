Jewish Documentary Film Series Returns To The Jewish Cultural Center

Four Jewish-themed, award-winning documentary films produced in the United States, Israel, France and Canada will be shown virtually on four consecutive weeks beginning at Tuesday, February 15 and continuing through March 11.

Each film will be available from noon on Tuesday for 72 hours, concluding at noon on Friday. To register to view films visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. A subscription for all five films is $36. Films can be viewed one film at a time for $12 each.

Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com. You will receive the login code the first morning of the screening and a Zoom code for discussions, if one is scheduled, on Thursday. These films have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

The DOC Series schedule is as follows:

February 15 - 18: Yerusalem, The Incredible Story of Ethiopian Jewry

For 2500 years, the Jews of Ethiopia believed that they were the last Jews on Earth. Deeply connected to their faith, Yerusalem brings to life the long, dramatic and tumultuous journey of this community as they finally find their way back to the heart of the Jewish people, Jerusalem. Hebrew, Ethiopian, subtitles 90 minutes

February 22-25: Mish Mish

In a basement near Paris a treasure - trove of Egyptian animated films has been found. The films show the work of the Arab world’s pioneers in this genre, the Frenkel brothers: three exceptional young film - makers, creators of Mish-Mish Effendi, the Mickey Mouse of the entire region, which disappeared from Egyptian screens when the State of Israel was created. English, Hebrew, French, subtitles 74 minutes

March 1- 4: Outremont and the Hasidim

The challenges of accommodating the "Hasidim", or ultra-Orthodox Jews, in the affluent Montréal borough of Outremont highlight the need for relationship building. After settling there more than 70 years ago, the Hasidim are a rapidly growing minority group which today represents about 23% of Outremont's population. The growing presence of the Hasidim and their believed refusal to integrate causes distrust and fear. English, French, Yiddish, subtitles 53 minutes

March 8 - 11: The Legacy of Aristides

In June 1940 in Bordeaux, France Aristides de Sousa Mendes saved tens of thousands of Jews and non-Jews by issuing them visas for Portugal. As the Portuguese consul to France in the early years of the Second World War, Sousa Mendes found himself continually more restricted by the policies of Portugal's prime minister, who had assumed a position of neutrality in his desire not to offend Hitler. French, subtitles 72 minutes

A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 25 documentary films each year in order to choose four films. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.