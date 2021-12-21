Lookout Wild Film Festival Returns To The Tivoli Theatre January 14-16

Lookout Wild Film Festival attendees will see the stories of mountain bike loving dogs, Sri Lankan surfers, a pastor running through the Faroe Islands, one kayaker’s quests to paddle the Himalaya’s roughest rivers and a local man who makes prosthetic limbs for rock climbers all on the big screen at the Tivoli Theatre.

Back for it’s 10th annual celebration of outdoor adventure and conservation films, LWFF 2022 will be Jan. 14-16. Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 20.

Over the years, LWFF films have ranged from adrenaline pumping to thought provoking and this year is no exception. Films include one team of scientists’ efforts to understand the ghost orchids, one woman’s efforts to bring more women of color into rock climbing, the outlaw history of mountain biking in British Columbia and a profile on the new oldest man to hike the Appalachian Trail.

This year also features two feature length films that have earned major awards at other festivals: River Runner and The Alpinist.

Filmmakers from more than 25 countries submitted films for LWFF judges. While more than a dozen countries are represented in the festival lineup, the selection committee made sure to choose some films from the southeast including Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.

“Over the past year we’ve grown to really miss the sense of community that’s built up around LWFF,” says festival director Andy Johns. “We’re really excited to get Chattanooga climbers, paddlers, cyclists, hikers and other outdoor lovers together to see and hear these stories.”

As usual, the films will take center stage. This year’s films tell the story of one woman’s lifelong crusade to preserve the Grand Canyon, a mountain biker exploring Switzerland’s glaciers and ice caves, local efforts to establish and grow a forest school and the epic (tiny) journey of tadpole migration.

LWFF Schedule

Friday Jan. 14

Theater doors: 6:30 p.m.

Films: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (15-min intermission)

Saturday Jan. 15

Advocacy Expo 1 pm to 8:30 pm

Theater doors: 1 p.m.

Matinee Films: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (15-min intermission)

Theater doors: 6:30 p.m.

Evening Films: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (15-min intermission)

Sunday Jan. 16

Theater doors: 1 p.m.

Matinee Films: 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (15-min intermission)

Theater doors: 6:30 p.m.

Evening Films: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (15-min intermission)

For tickets and more information, please visit lookoutfilmfestival.org

Based on guidelines from the Tivoli Theatre, masks are strongly recommended for attendees.