Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Coming To IMAX Sept 2

Less than two months after the action-filled espionage epic Black Widow leaped into theaters, Marvel Studios is preparing to launch another summertime blockbuster with Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Fans of mystical fisticuffs and razor-sharp fight choreography will find much to love in the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Shang-Chi begins first-run screenings at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Based on a lesser-known — albeit decades-old — Marvel comic series, Shang-Chi (pronounced “shong-chee”) explores the origins of its titular character, portrayed by Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu.

Whether on the pages of pulp or the big screen, Shang-Chi is regarded as one of Earth’s most skillful martial artists. His unparalleled combat expertise is the result of rigorous, lifelong training under the direction of his father, Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung), who leads a criminal organization known as the Ten Rings. Realizing his father’s desire for him to follow in his footsteps, Shang-Chi turns away from the path to villainy, but as the film progresses, he must confront this rejected destiny once more.

The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan with additional supporting roles filled by Fala Chen, Benedict Wong, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Even if some viewers enter the theater as complete newcomers to the character, Shang-Chi will win plenty of converts thanks to the sky-high production values for which all Marvel Cinematic Universe films have come to be known, says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen,” Feige told Hollywood Reporter at Shang-Chi’s Hollywood premiere.

And audiences can only experience Shang-Chi’s cinematic debut in peak form through the power of IMAX. The entire film was shot with IMAX-certified cameras. Thanks to this large-format recording method, those viewing Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater will see 26 percent more imagery than is visible on a traditional screen.

Additionally, the Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX with Laser projection system offers robust 12-channel surround audio and an image that’s brighter, crisper and more colorful than any other theater within 500 miles of Chattanooga.

Unlike other recent Marvel releases, Shang-Chi will only be available in theaters at launch, and no movie house in Chattanooga offers a more sprawling stage for its over-the-top action than the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater’s enormous, six-story screen.

Tickets for Shang-Chi will be available online for $15 for all ages. Discounted tickets will be available at the theater’s box office at 201 Chestnut Street for $13 (Aquarium members) and $10 (Aquarium deluxe members and IMAX Club members).

To purchase tickets or learn more about Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, visit tnaqua.org/imax/shang-chi-and-the-legend-of-the-ten-rings/