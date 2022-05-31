Music & Movies in Miller Continues With "Coco" and Live Music by Over Easy

Chattanooga’s newest summer music and movie series continues in Miller Park this weekend in Downtown Chattanooga. Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars.

Featured this weekend include music by Over Easy, screening of Disney’s Coco along with featured non-profit ArtsBuild.

Movies on the following Saturdays include:

  • June 11: The Wiz
  • July 9: Raya and the Last Dragon
  • July 16: The Princess and the Frog
  • July 30: Inside Out
  • August 6: Sonic the Hedgehog

Live Music by SoundCorps buskers followed by a band on the Miller Park Stage, Games, Artists and Food trucks start at 6:00pm. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie starting at dusk at approximately 8:30pm.

Chattanooga-based bands featured at Music & Movies in Miller include: Over Easy on June 4, the Nubreed Band on June 11, Ryan Oyer Band on July 9 and Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck on July 16. Additional musical acts will be announced.

More information on each night of the series can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/events or via Facebook: facebook.com/events/

Music & Movies in Miller is sponsored by: The Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga, Elliott Davis, Double Cola and presented by River City Company and Caravan Tribe.

