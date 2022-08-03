Music & Movies In Miller Series Concludes With Screening Of Sonic The Hedgehog, The Flow Creatives

Chattanooga’s newest summer music and movie series concludes this weekend in Miller Park.

Over seven weeks, more than 6000 people have attended the series, which features a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars!

Featured Movie & Partner this Saturday: August 6: “Sonic the Hedgehog” with Non-Profit Partner Co.Lab & Music by The Flow Creatives

Live Music by SoundCorps buskers followed by a band on the Miller Park Stage, Games, Artists and Food trucks start at 6:00pm. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie starting at dusk at approximately 8:30pm.

More information on each night of the series can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/events.

Music & Movies in Miller is sponsored by: The Benwood Foundation, EPB, City of Chattanooga, Elliott Davis, The Double Cola Company and presented by River City Company and Caravan Tribe.