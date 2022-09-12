National Geographic Filmmaker To Present On Capturing The Impossible

Bryan Smith, a renowned non-fiction adventure filmmaker, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Smith’s presentation, titled “Capturing the Impossible,” will feature inspiring stories and videos from his extensive work with National Geographic, Discovery, Disney, and more.

For Smith, the line between going for it and going too far is often blurry—especially when he’s exploring the earth’s most remote environments. In this edge-of-your-seat presentation, Smith will show what it means to adventure with purpose and why he believes the best expeditions are the ones with a healthy chance of failure.

He’s faced machete-wielding locals in Papua New Guinea, suffered frostbite during the first-ever ice climb of Niagara Falls, explored the South Pacific’s deepest canyons, and scaled North America’s tallest mountains to bring the audience behind the scenes and capture the impossible.

The event will take place in Southern’s Iles P.E. Center, and tickets will be $10 per person at the door (free with a Southern ID).

Thursday, September 22, 7:30 p.m. Where: Southern Adventist University, Iles P.E. Center, Collegedale, TN 37315

For more information, call (423) 236-2814.