New IMAX 3D Film Celebrates America’s Wildest Open Spaces

From surf-battered rainforests and big-sky plains to wind-carved desert stone and majestic mountain ranges, Mother Nature painted the geologic canvas of the United States with truly wild abandon.

The history of America was written, in no small part, by people driven by the need to chase the horizon’s edge. But those who have spent time in nature — in the rugged back country or just a nearby city park — often find that this quintessentially American pursuit is as much about self-discovery as filling in the blank spaces on the map.

Into America’s Wild 3D, the latest IMAX adventure by MacGillivray Freeman Films, celebrates how time in the outdoors can reveal as much about yourself as the world around you. Audiences can experience this thrilling virtual tour at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater beginning on Feb. 12.

Into America’s Wild’s filmmakers say they hope it inspires viewers to embark on their own adventures after taking a whirlwind cinematic trip to incredible settings like the endlessly lush Appalachian Trail, the rugged red rock canyons of the Southwest and the wave-notched coves of the Pacific coastline’s “Kelp Highway.”

“America’s wilderness is special, partly because people think they know it, and there’s just so much more to discover,” says Director Greg MacGillivray. “We filmed all over the United States to get the beauty and the inspirational magic of America’s wild.

“Every time I sit down and watch one of our films in an IMAX theater, I get that same sensation I got while I was there shooting it. That’s what I want to convey to the audience: that wonder of being there.”

Whether they’re drifting above the desert in a hot air balloon, zip lining above Colorado’s Arkansas River Canyon or taking in the planet from the International Space Station, audiences are led along their journey by the unmistakable voice of Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman.

“What I love about these films is that they take you to places that most of us never visit, places like the wilds of Alaska or rock climbing up a 400-foot cliff in Utah or running with wild horses in Canyon de Chelly,” says Morgan, who also served as narrator to MacGillivray Freeman’s 2018 film, America’s Musical Journey 3D. “IMAX has the power to put you in these places and make you feel like you’re actually there. I’m excited to get to be a part of it.”

Although the film’s sweeping views of wild places are its marquee attraction, its heart and soul are undoubtedly its human leads:

John Herrington is the first enrolled member of a Native American tribe to serve as an astronaut. A member of the Chickasaw Nation, he was a mission specialist on STS-113 in 2002 and took part in three spacewalks amounting to about 20 hours outside Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Ariel Tweto is an Alaskan bush pilot, public speaker and star of Discovery Channel's Flying Wild Alaska. Full of boundless energy and optimism, she is an avid advocate for young people, particularly Alaska's indigenous youth.

Jennifer Pharr Davis is a celebrated hiker who set the standing record for completing a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail. In 2011 at age 21, she completed the 2,608-mile journey in 46 days, an average pace of 47 miles per day. She has hiked the entire trail three times.

The incredible moments the hosts experience in a parade of larger-than-life locales helps drive home the film’s message about how falling in love with the great outdoors can be life-altering, MacGillivray says.

“We set out to show North America’s infinite beauty, but the film became even more about the magic that nature can work on every one of us,” the director says. “Every American trail can be the spark for someone to fall in love with nature. Every trail can be the place where today’s kids learn how to be tomorrow’s trailblazers and guardians of nature.”