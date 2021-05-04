New Movie Series Sunset Cinema Coming To Downtown's Miller Park

That City of Chattanooga and Open Spaces announces Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, a movie series in downtown Chattanooga.

Each night Open Spaces is partnering with a nonprofit to raise awareness about and funds for their mission. You’ll also find yard games, vendors, food trucks, and more at the event. Bring a blanket, sprawl out in the grass and enjoy a movie under the stars with your friends and neighbors.

Saturday, May 22nd

Presenting: Up

In partnership with Creative Discovery Museum

Saturday, May 29th

Presenting: Guardians of the Galaxy

In partnership with Chattanooga Area Food Bank

This event will double as a food drive so don’t forget to bring non-perishable goods to donate for your neighbors in need!

Pre-movie activities will begin at 7:30 pm, and movies will start at 8:30 pm. There will be blanket seating in the front and chair seating in the back. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Look out for more Sunset Cinema in Miller Park this fall! For any further questions contact the Open Spaces office at 423-643-6884.