The Pop-Up Project, WTCI PBS Present Public Screening At The Tivoli Theatre

The Pop-up Project and WTCI PBS will present the double feature screenings of the films, "The Light We Share” and “Essential: The Making of The Light We Share” at the historic Tivoli Theatre on January 12, 2022 at 7pm ET.

“The Light We Share” is a feature-length, visual album-style film. Through dance, music, visual art, poetry, etc., it examines the struggles and triumphs of everyday lives while enforcing the values of empathy and human connection.

“Essential: The Making of the Light We Share” is a half-hour documentary, produced by WTCI, that follows the process of a small, local production company creating vulnerable art in the midst of a global pandemic.

This fun “red carpet” event will include an artists reception, so attendees are encouraged to come in their best award show attire and meet the creative teams on the red carpet.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our community. This film was not part of our plan until COVID made live shows impossible in 2020. It required a massive adjustment, as you’ll see in WTCI PBS’ documentary, and we are so proud to have completed a beautiful, vulnerable, epic film with 54 local artists, during one of the most unpredictable times in our lives” said film directors Jules Downum and Mattie Waters.

“This event is a celebration of creativity and collaboration, showcasing the hard work of these incredible artists and our creative team at WTCI PBS,” said WTCI President and CEO, Bob Culkeen.

Tickets are $15 general admission. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10am ET on Ticketmaster and at the Tivoli Theatre box office. Doors will open at 6pm ET on January 12th and the screenings will begin promptly at 7pm ET.

Photo credit: Abigail Rice