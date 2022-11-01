Return To Wakanda On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen At IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10

One of the year’s most-anticipated cinematic releases will soon come to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D theater.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Nov. 10, and there’s no better place to experience Marvel Studios’ latest larger-than-life blockbuster than on the theater’s six-story screen.

The sequel to 2018’s wildly popular and critically acclaimed Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-awaited return to Earth’s most technologically advanced society.

After the sudden death of the fictional African nation’s ruler and guardian, King T’Challa – aka Black Panther – Wakanda Forever sees the superhero’s mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset), and sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), fighting alongside Wakandan warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) and heroine Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) to protect a kingdom still reeling in the power vacuum T’Challa left behind.

As Wakanda struggles to reckon with the passing of their king, a new threat emerges from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the leader of a mysterious hidden undersea civilization called Talocan.

The void of King T’Challa’s absence was felt keenly by the film’s cast, crew, and director Ryan Coogler during production. The unexpected and devastating passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman following a battle with colon cancer in 2020 threw the franchise's future into question.

Coogler and the rest of the cast and crew channeled Boseman’s loss into every moment of Wakanda Forever, working to create a film that honors and continues Boseman’s legacy without recasting the character.

"I always carried him in every scene," Wright said during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I always would ask, 'Bro, what do you think?' and just try to keep a spiritual connection.

“He meant everything to me, and he's the reason why I'm here. He picked me to be his sister, so I couldn't have done this journey without him."

For eager Panther fans, the film will also answer the question burning in every Wakandan’s heart: Who will rise to claim the title of the next Black Panther?

The original Black Panther was a cultural touchstone and surging box office success. It grossed $700 million in the United States and $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the 9th highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film by a Black director.

More than just a commercial success, Black Panther was praised by critics and fans for its diverse casting, positive representation of Black identity, and modern incorporation of traditional African themes.

Rolling Stone magazine called it “an exhilarating triumph on every level, from writing, directing, acting, production design, costumes, music, special effects to — you name it.”

The movie was the first superhero film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, and it maintains a 96% “certified fresh” rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Moviegoers searching for the best possible viewing experience will find no better place than the IMAX 3D Theater, where the exclusive and immersive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio will give viewers up to 26% more picture with stunning visuals, unprecedented clarity, and booming IMAX sound.

Coogler filmed Wakanda Forever with certified best-in-class digital cameras. This places it on a pedestal alongside other recent releases, including Thor: Love and Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick, as the bearer of a “Filmed for IMAX” label, making an IMAX viewing the definitive way to experience the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) and runs through Nov. 27. Tickets are on sale now.

(*Note: The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.)

For showtimes and ticketing information, visit tnaqua.org/imax/black-panther-wakanda-forever/.