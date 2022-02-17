See The IMAX-exclusive Fan First Premiere Of The Batman March 1 And Score A Free Comic Book

For Dark Knight fans, the giant, six-story screen at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater is the hero Gotham deserves.

Hot on the heels of an unprecedented run of hit feature films, the caped crusader arrives at the Aquarium’s IMAX Theater on March 1 for a special IMAX-only Fan First Premiere of The Batman three days before its official release date in regular theaters.

Every ticket purchase to the Fan First Premiere includes a free copy of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s comic book Batman: The Long Halloween #1 with an exclusive cover variant inspired by the film (while supplies last and limited to one comic per ticket).

The Batman finds Bruce Wayne/aka Batman (Robert Pattinson), in his sophomore year of fighting crime as the Caped Crusader. A lone vigilante amid a city corrupted by greed and violence, the World’s Greatest Detective can rely only on allies Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and police Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) as he stalks the streets of Gotham City, striking fear into the hearts of criminals.

When Gotham’s wealthy elite become the victims of mysterious and eccentric murders, Batman launches an investigation into the city’s criminal underworld that leads him to encounters with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the nefarious and enigmatic puzzler the Riddler (Paul Dano).

As evidence mounts and his investigation leads close to home, Batman must forge new alliances to end the corruption and bring justice to Gotham.

While The Batman premieres on Chattanooga’s largest screen on March 1, limited screenings will continue through March 17.

To purchase tickets for the March 1 premiere and all following shows, go to: https://shop-us.vivaticket.com/taq/eventtickets.html?statGroup=WEBEVENTS

Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended. The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater is operating at limited capacity to maximize safety for our guests.