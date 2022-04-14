Slytherin To IMAX To See Fantastic Beasts Before Going Mad With Doctor Strange

Raise your wands and prepare to return to J.K. Rowling’s magical Wizarding World.

The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in the Harry Potter offshoot cinematic series, Fantastic Beasts, disapparates into the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater on April 14 followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6.

The Secrets of Dumbledore finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmanye), the series’ unlikely hero, author and magizoologist — a caretaker of magical wildlife — caught in a struggle between his mentor, famed wizard and Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), and the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

After seeing the destruction wrought by Grindelwald’s plot to plunge the world of wizards into a war with the non-magical world of muggles, the once-neutral Scamander is forced to choose a side in the brewing conflict. With Dumbledore powerless to intercede, the famed professor entrusts Scamander and his allies to thwart the dark wizard’s plans.

Led once more by Harry Potter directing veteran David Yates, the film’s cast also includes Ezra Miller (Justice League), Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice), Dan Fogler (Fanboys) and Alison Sudol (Amazon’s Dig).

The Secrets of Dumbledore will be followed by another mind-bending film of the magical variety.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and arrives on the heels of the remarkably successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed nearly $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office.

This latest installment focuses once more on neurologist-turned-Sorcerer Supreme Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In his second feature, Strange must deal with the ramifications of a misfired spell that opened a breach between realities — aka, The Multiverse, a series of alternate Marvel universes first revealed in the Disney Plus series Loki.

As Strange’s magic pushes the boundaries of reality to the brink, he enlists the help of allies Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Master Wong (Benedict Wong) to traverse the dangerous alternate timelines of the multiverse.

Directed by master of super-heroic and horrific cinema Sam Raimi (the Evil Dead franchise and original Spider-Man trilogy), Multiverse of Madness is sure to satisfy Marvel fans thirsting for more MCU content.

There’s no better window into these magical worlds than the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater with its state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser projection system.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will begin a limited, spellbinding theatrical run on Chattanooga’s largest screen on Thursday, April 14. Daily screenings at 6:30 p.m. will continue through May 1.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make its mind-bending premiere on Thursday, May 5, with daily screenings through May 19. Fans will have three opportunities to experience this film in 3D at 3:30pm on May 6, 7, & 8. All other showtimes are in a 2D format.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Showtimes (All showtimes are Eastern Time)

2D Showings

May 5 at 6:30 pm

May 6-8 at 6:30 pm

May 9-13 at 6:30 pm

May 14-15 at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm

May 16-20 at 6:30 pm

May 21-22 at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm

May 23- 25 at 6:30 pm

3D Showings (Opening Weekend Only)

May 6, 7, & 8 at 3:30 pm

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.tnaqua.org/imax.

Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended. The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater is operating at limited capacity to maximize safety for our guests.